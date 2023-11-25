35,761 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $26.87 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

