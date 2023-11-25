387 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.