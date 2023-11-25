3,981 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

