41,500 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.72. 3,554,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,283. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

