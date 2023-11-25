4,440 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Enovis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

