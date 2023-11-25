4,505 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 152,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,715,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,782. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

