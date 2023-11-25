6,200 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.