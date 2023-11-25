665,718 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665,718 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,124,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $274.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

