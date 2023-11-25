700 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,630,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 140.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,372,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $528.35. 103,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,523. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.78.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.