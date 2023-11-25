Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

