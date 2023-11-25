Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) & Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Head to Head Survey

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Free Report) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -223.45% -153.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and Acurx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.92%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organicell Regenerative Medicine.

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.93 Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.09 million ($1.05) -3.69

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organicell Regenerative Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. It is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

