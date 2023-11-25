Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.96 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

