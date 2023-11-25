agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

