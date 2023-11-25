Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,229,561 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.88% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $218,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

AEM opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

