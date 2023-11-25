Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $12.95. Air Canada shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 173,022 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.62%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

