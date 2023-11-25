Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 436.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,941. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,448 shares of company stock worth $71,488,943. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.