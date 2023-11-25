Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,448 shares of company stock worth $71,488,943. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

