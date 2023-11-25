Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.02. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of £67.85 million, a PE ratio of 11,600.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust

In other news, insider Phillip Rose purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($40,035.03). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 233,222 shares of company stock valued at $29,644,194. Company insiders own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

