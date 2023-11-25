American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

AXP opened at $164.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

