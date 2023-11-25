American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844,654 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $28,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 195,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,118. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

