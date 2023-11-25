American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 0.9% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

