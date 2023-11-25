Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,513.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,924 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

