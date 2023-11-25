Analysts Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Price Target at $173.67

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $186.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $8,745,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

