Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $53.86

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $44.14 on Friday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

