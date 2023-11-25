Analyzing ECARX (ECX) & Its Peers

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECARX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.85 ECARX Competitors $1.75 billion $40.16 million 7.81

ECARX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -364.19% -214.10% -18.32%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ECARX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ECARX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1863 3161 85 2.53

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

