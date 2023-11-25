Analyzing Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) & Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perma-Pipe International and Kingspan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingspan Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kingspan Group has a consensus target price of $45.90, indicating a potential downside of 38.80%. Given Kingspan Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingspan Group is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 3.49% 8.58% 3.76% Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Kingspan Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $142.57 million 0.40 $5.95 million $0.59 12.03 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 132.18

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than Kingspan Group. Perma-Pipe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats Kingspan Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

