ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ANSYS by 23.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,757,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ANSYS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $297.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.10 and its 200-day moving average is $309.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

