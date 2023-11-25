Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.29% of AON worth $201,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,810,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 191.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $330.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.