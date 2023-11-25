Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Shawn Cross Sells 110,802 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn Cross sold 110,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $17,728.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,279.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Shawn Cross sold 90,447 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $14,471.52.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Shawn Cross sold 1,253 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $263.13.
- On Friday, September 29th, Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $31,033.60.
Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
