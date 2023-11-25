Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,631 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.75% of Aptiv worth $215,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.