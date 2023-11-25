Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Ivan Kaufman Acquires 15,000 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,822,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

