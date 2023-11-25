Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

ARCO opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

