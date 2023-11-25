AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,431,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,031,036. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

