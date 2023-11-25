Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
