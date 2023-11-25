Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.74. 132,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.