Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

