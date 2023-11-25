Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

AVID stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 145.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 207,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

