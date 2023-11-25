Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,130 ($14.14) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Avon Protection to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Avon Protection Stock Down 0.5 %
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Avon Protection
In related news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($90,078.82). In related news, insider Victor Chavez acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,391.97). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($90,078.82). Insiders purchased a total of 22,042 shares of company stock valued at $16,779,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Avon Protection
Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
