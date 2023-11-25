Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,055,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 545,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $395,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 306,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 294,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.



