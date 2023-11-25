AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 362,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,957,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 1,711,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

