AXQ Capital LP Buys 4,627 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of UGI by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

UGI Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 443,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.89%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

