AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,300 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 650,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

