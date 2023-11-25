AXQ Capital LP Has $307,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.42. The company had a trading volume of 912,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,374. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

