AXQ Capital LP Invests $245,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CMI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.49. 283,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,285. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.48. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

