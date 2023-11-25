AXQ Capital LP Invests $251,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 186.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 879,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 502,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,528. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

