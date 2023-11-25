AXQ Capital LP Invests $317,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,933,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,562 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

ITUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,702,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

