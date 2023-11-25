AXQ Capital LP Makes New $331,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $237.69. 689,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

