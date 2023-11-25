AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 600 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

