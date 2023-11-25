AXQ Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 5,062,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

