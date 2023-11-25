AXQ Capital LP Sells 30 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $14.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,093.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,202.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.